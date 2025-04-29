US Visa Waiver Program 2025 – Updated List of Eligible Countries

Citizens of specific countries are free from getting a visa for a maximum of 90 days when traveling to, doing business in, or transiting through the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). American Samoa has an alike but different policy. It applies to all 50 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, which also have a separate scheme with waivers for additional nationalities.

According to the Human Development Index, the countries certain by the U.S. administration for the VWP are usually regarded as developed countries with high wages economies. Read the following post to know more.

US Visa Waiver Program 2025

Applicants must apply for a travel authorization online via the ESTA at least 72 hours (3 days) before to departure for the United States if they intend to use the Visa Waiver Program. This provision, declared on June 3, 2008, seeks to improve U.S. safety by pre-screening contributing VWP passengers beside terrorist or no-fly lists and databases.

The Australian Electronic Travel Authority system is similar to it. Similar to formal visas, authorization is required for participating VWP citizens prior to their trip to the United States; however, this does not guarantee entry into the country, as CBP officers determine final admission eligibility at U.S. ports of entry.

United States VWP 2025 Overview

Article Title US Visa Waiver Program 2025 Department US Department of State Authorizations Electronic system for travel Authorizations Country US Eligibility Mentioned countries Year 2025 Category USA News Official Portal Travel.state.gov

US Visa Waiver Program Travel Details

Under the VWP, visitors are only permitted to stay in the US for a maximum of 90 days; they are not permitted to ask for an extension of that time. Nonetheless, VWP visitors may apply for asylum or seek to change their status based on their marriage to a U.S. citizen. When the passenger arrives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection administrators make the admissibility will power.

There is no way to appeal or review a CBP officer’s decision to deny entry to someone who is trying to enter the US under the VWP. Visitors are permitted to depart for neighbouring countries (Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean), but they will not be allowed to return to the United States for an additional ninety days.

What is US Visa Waiver Program?

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows most residents or nationals of joining nations to enter the US for commercial or leisure trips lasting 90 days or less short of a visa. The following requirements must be fulfilled by passengers prior to departure, along with having a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) permission. Those who choose to take a visa in their permit may still applying for a visiting visa.

Who Qualifies for US Visa Waiver Program 2025?

Every visitor from a VWP nation needs to have a biometric passport. Each traveller needs their own passport. Including children on a parent’s passport is unacceptable (for the VWP). The passport should, in theory, be valid for 6 months once the expected departure date from the US. All VWP nations, with the exception of Brunei, have agreements with the US to waive this requirement.

The VWP includes nations from the middle east, aisa-pacific and Europe. The France, UK, France, japan, south Korea, Germany and Singapore, Australia are between the notable members. The Romania new participant recently joined the program in march 2025. The India is not a VWP member, Indian nationals must apply for the US visa with normal, procedure.

List of Eligible Countries for the US Visa Waiver Program

Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Americas Andorra Australia Chile Austria Japan Israel Belgium New Zealand Qatar Croatia Singapore Czech Republic South Korea Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania (New 2025) San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland

Understanding of ESTA

To ascertain whether foreign nationals visiting the US are qualified under the VWP, the US government uses an automated system called ESTA. ESTA approval permits visitors from VWP nations to enter the US for transit, business, or tourism without a visa for stays of no more than ninety days at a time. According to the Department of State’s classification from January 2021, foreign nationals who visited Cuba for any cause and for any duration of stay could have their ESTA approval automatically revoked.

This modification surprised many foreign travellers, nearly of whom travelled to the island only as a travel stop to their final purposes. Cancellation or withdrawal of ESTA does not unavoidably render a foreign national unqualified to come to the US as a visitor. Travel might still be likely created on an request for a visitor visa beforehand a U.S. consular workplace outdoor the US, but it may imply waiting numerous months or years for a visa interview.