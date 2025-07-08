US Tightens Visa Rules: Applicants Must Share Social Media Handles

The United States instituted more stringent visa policies in 2025. They range from collecting social media handles to expanding background checks to halting visa processing for individuals from a specific group of countries. Some embassies temporarily paused student visa interviews while reviewing security protocols. The moves are part of an effort to strictly screen applicants and protect national security.

But immigration lawyers and others believe they are also driven by longer times waiting, more paperwork and steeper odds faced by many applicants for a range of visas for example, students or workers or family members before the new rules went into place, meaning that many just had to stay in line until they got to that end line that became clearer.

US Tightens Visa Rules

The visa categories in highest demand, like marriage-based green cards and temporary work visas, are now harder to come by. United States immigration forms in 2025 were amended to include a stronger mandate and warnings to deter fraud. The government also lifted quotas on several work visas and added tougher eligibility rules for employers.

It also limited the program that had waived interviews for renewals, known as the interview waiver program. The measures are intended to protect the immigration system, but have served to complicate and slow an already slow and complex process for applicants from every part of the globe.

2025 Tightens Visa Rules Overview

Organization Department of State / USCIS Program Name U.S. Visa Program Country USA Effective Year 2025 Visa Fee $160 – $500+ (varies by type) Main Benefit Legal entry for study, work, visit Policy Update Stricter visa rules and screening Category USA News Official Website https://travel.state.gov/

Eligibility for Affected Visa Categories

All applicants for nonimmigrant visas, such as those for tourist, student, or work travel, must now disclose their social media account information.

People from 19 other nations, such as Iran, Libya, and Somalia, are prohibited from most U.S. visas.

Science and tech programs are especially being put under the microscope by Chinese and Hong Kong students.

Marriage-based green card applicants are required to use the new, updated immigration forms.

Foreign seasonal workers, such as those seeking H-2B visas, were regulated earlier by the Department of Homeland Security.

New Visa Ban for 19 Countries

On 9 June 2025, the federal government of the United States publicized that it had halted processing of non-immigrant and immigrant visas for Nationals of 19 countries. Among these are nations like Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, and North Korea. This was declared as part of a Presidential Proclamation to keep America safe.

Diplomats and their immediate family members are among the exceptions, but the suspension extends to many of those who were considering traveling to the country. The move does not cancel visas already approved, but it effectively bars the newest applicants from the countries’ citizens.

Slow Thinking in Visa Interviews and Social Media

Now the federal government is mandating that all visa applicants disclose all social media identities they have used in the past five years. All the better for officials to pierce online activity. At the same time the shift was announced, several embassies stopped interviewing people for new student and exchange visitor visas. This also applies to F, M, and J visa categories. The postponement is not open-ended, but has created a chill among people preparing to travel to study or work in the United States. The added checks are part of a broad push to screen for secure threats, but they slow down the amount of time it takes to process all applicants.

Marriage-Based Green Cards

Family-based immigration forms in the beginning of 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) improved make use to get family-based immigration. This form would be either form I‑130 for petitions, form I‑485 for green cards, or form I-129F for fiancé visas. There are new forms with better documentation, and the fraud prevention notices are more robust.

Anybody submitting older editions will have their applications denied. These changes are meant to stop fraud, but have instead complicated the process and left couples who are trying to get back together through the immigration system confused.

Work Visas and H‑2B Cap Increase

To supply more non‐​agricultural workers, the United States temporarily raised the cap on H‑2B visas for 2025. These are visas that businesses rely on to bring in temporary help, for instance, to build or do tourism. But employers will now have to show that they will face “substantial harm” if they are not permitted to hire these workers.

They will also be required to fill in even more detailed paperwork and follow new government advice. With more visas comes more opportunity for foreign workers to come, but there are more rules, making the standard for qualification more restrictive and often tougher to get the application to be successful.

Interview Waiver Policy More Limited

The U.S. government also changed its program to waive interviews for visitors’ visas. That allowed some to renew visas without visiting an embassy. The rules were tightened again in February 2025. Now, only people whose last visa expired within the past 12 months may be eligible, and only in certain categories of visas. It used to be 48 months.

