Those who have relocated to Spain later in their careers may find it particularly difficult to navigate the country’s pension system. To ensure financial stability in retirement, Spain has a strong public pension system that is largely financed by social security contributions. Here we will examine the key features of the Spanish pension system, such as eligibility, pension types, and expatriate-specific regulations. In Spain, contributing to the social security system for at least 36 years and 9 months as of 2023 is a requirement for receiving a full pension. Yet by 2027, this need is progressively rising to 37 years and 6 months.

How the Spanish Retirement Pension Works?

An individual’s pension is determined by the total number of years they have paid into the system as well as their average wages over the contributing period. Your expected pension will increase if you contribute more and over a longer period. Regular adjustments are made to the minimum and maximum pension amounts to account for changes in public policy and inflation.

It’s important for people who haven’t worked in Spain their whole career to understand how their international work times affect their Spanish pension. Spain has agreements on social security with several nations, including various non-EU nations like the US and Canada, as well as EU members. These agreements enable the combination of social security benefits from many nations to satisfy qualifying requirements.

Every nation where you have paid social security will normally pay a share of your pension according to the length of time you worked there, if you have worked in multiple countries. Accordingly, if you worked in Spain and another EU nation, the social security systems in each nation would determine and pay a portion of your pension based on the number of years you made contributions. Deportees need to be aware of “totalization” agreements, which help close gaps in benefit protection for workers who have split their careers across many nations and avoid income from being taxed twice on social security taxes. Additionally, several bilateral agreements permit the transfer of pension money between nations, which can greatly ease expatriates’ retirement planning.



Types of Spain’s Pension

There are three types of Spain’s Pension system:

State Pension

As part of Spain’s social security system, the state pension plan is funded by contributions made by all qualified working residents, whether they are self-employed or employed. Spain offers two kinds of state pensions: Plans that require contributions from companies and employees are known as contributory pensions. Plans for certain Spanish citizens, such as those with impairments and those with low incomes whose annual income is below the amount needed to make contributions to the social security system, are known as non-contributory pensions.

Occupational Pension

In Spain, employers usually include occupational pensions as an optional component of their benefit packages for employees. Spain offers two different kinds of occupational pension plans. Definition of benefit: A plan in which all contributions are paid for by the employer. Employer and employee funding is used in defined-contribution plans. The business typically provides 65–80%, with the employee paying the remaining amount. Employee contributions determine the various pension rates they might select.

Private Pension

Individual pension plans, also referred to as private pensions, are optional. A contribution cap of €10,000 or 30% of an individual’s yearly wage, whichever is smaller, can be applied for by people in Spain to augment their retirement income. The private pension plans available to expatriates offer a range of perks, including compound interest rates and flexible withdrawal options.

Eligibility Requirements for Spanish Pensions

Individuals must fulfill the following eligibility requirements for Spanish pensions:

Reached the minimum pension age of Spain.

Make sure you have sufficient contribution.

Be a Spain resident.

By 2027, individuals will be eligible for full pension at the age of 65 or 67 only if they have contributed tothe pension plan for the last 38.5 years.

Each year, gradually, the retirement age in Spain increases. As a major part of the pension system reform introduced in 2013 and fully implemented by 2027. Below this reform, age retirement age increases by two months yearly.

How much contribution is required for the Spanish Pension?

The pension amount you’ll receive after retiring depends on numerous factors, such as:

The number of contributing years.

The amount of money you’ve contributed.

Your age.

As a rule, employees contribute 4.7% of their salary toward their pension, while employers contribute 23.6%, which equals 28.3%. If you’re a freelancer, you’re required to cover both the employee’s and the employer’s aids. In 2025, contributory pensions increased by 2.8%, reflecting Spain’s ongoing pension revaluation measures. The updated minimum pension rates are as follows:

€12,241.60 per year for an individual aged 65 or older.

€15,786.40 per year for pensioners with a dependent spouse.

These adjustments ensure that pensions remain in line with cost-of-living increases and inflation, providing retirees with a stable income.