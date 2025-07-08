Social Security Garnishment Starts July 24 for Over 1 Million – Here’s How to Avoid It Legally

Commencing on July 24, 2025, the U.S. government is taking action on stronger garnishment laws around Social Security payments. In other words, some people on Social Security may find that the government takes money out of their monthly benefits because they owe the government money. These deductions may stem from overpayments in the past or the existence of unpaid federal student loans.

The government had suspended such garnishments during the pandemic to assist vulnerable consumers, but thousands of Americans could see the money they depend on for daily living expenses cut off in the resumption.

Social Security Garnishment Starts

The Social Security Administration overissued more than $23 billion that must be recovered. These overpayments occur when people receive benefits for which they are not eligible, usually as a result of income changes, changes in living situations, or reporting errors. At the same time, some older Americans are also grappling with unpaid federal student loans, particularly those who borrowed late in life to fund their own or a family member’s education.

The Department of Education has renewed its efforts to collect on these debts, and Social Security payments are one way it plans to do so. For overpayments, no more than 50% of someone’s monthly benefit can be withheld; for student loans, no more than 15% of the monthly benefit can be taken.

Eligibility for Defenses for Garnishment

Recipients of overpayments under Social Security who have not been repaid

Retirees, or beneficiaries on their behalf, who have defaulted on federal student loans

Where an addressee ignored any earlier notices or repayment arrangements

Those with incomes that do not meet financial hardship exemptions

The Reason Behind Restarting Garnishments

The government paused for a time during the pandemic, collecting Old Debts through Social Security garnishments. They took this action to prevent some of our most vulnerable seniors from losing part of their already modest income during a national crisis. But with economic activity starting to pick up and federal programs to fund, agencies, including the Social Security Administration and the Education Department, have been told to resume recovering debt.

Resumption of garnishments. The resumption of garnishments is a part of a broader effort to ensure the Social Security and federal loan programs remain financially healthy. Officials say that recouping overpayments and unpaid debts is crucial to preserving these programs for future generations.

What Can Be Garnished from Benefits?

How Much You Can Take from Social Security Payments. The percentage of your garnished Social Security payments depends on the nature of the debt. For overpayments, the SSA can withhold as much as half of the benefit each month. And for retirees on fixed incomes, this is a sizeable sum.

The Department of Education can garnish up to 15% of Social Security payments to recover federal student loan debt if the borrower has defaulted. There is a $750 a month floor on the whole payment. Notices are typically issued before deductions kick in, so recipients have an opportunity to provide a response, a form, or to ask for some reprieve.

How to Prevent or Stop Wage Garnishment?

There are a few ways you can lessen the effect of garnishment and possibly avoid it altogether. If the overpayment is not your fault, you can request a waiver from the Social Security Administration. This waiver request is for the agency to cancel the debt if paying it would be a financial burden. Another possibility is that he could request a reconsideration, which in essence indicates he disagrees with the SSA’s determination that he was overpaid anyway.

You might also be able to request a reduced repayment rate if full garnishment would prevent you from being able to afford food, rent, or medical treatment. In order for these requests to be completed, supporting materials, such as bills and bank statements, can be requested.

Impact on Older Americans

Impoverished older Americans who rely on Social Security as their sole source of income could also find such garnishments crushing. Even a marginal reduction in their benefits can spell disaster, whether in the form of an overdue rent payment or a choice between groceries and medicine. Some seniors are surprised to learn they are in debt because of student loans they took out years earlier, many for their children’s education.

Government Protections and Future Outlook

While the garnishment rules are tough, there are a few protections built in. For instance, when benefits are deposited directly into a bank account, two months of the benefits are exempt from garnishment. This rule also makes sure that people can still get to their essential funds, even as they challenge or appeal the deductions.

The SSA has also urged affected individuals to call the agency right away to discuss their options. In the future, legislatures may enact new restrictions to further restrict garnishments, particularly against retirees of low income. In the meantime, it is during this lag time beneficiary should stay informed and act fast when notified of a potential garnishment.

