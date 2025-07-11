Say Goodbye to Retiring at 65 – New OAS and CPP Age Changes Reshape Retirement in Canada

The default in Canada is no longer 65. Now that you can defer CPP until 70, you’ll get a 0.7% increase for each month you delay it, or 42% more income for the rest of your life than starting an income at the age of 65. For someone who ends up with a base CPP at the age of 65 worth approximately $900, the benefit for delaying to age 70 is around $1,275 a month.

That’s a $375-a-month swing. Deferring increases lifetime income predictability, as well as survivorship and disability protections. As life expectancy increases and retirement costs climb, deferring is a prudent move, not a reckless one.

Say Goodbye to Retiring at 65

OAS has changed, too. Given longer life expectancies and rising costs, even seniors as young as 75 receive an automatic 10% boost to their OAS benefit, a change that has been phased in over recent years. So, by doing the quarterly inflation indexing, it keeps what we pay real.

The current maximum monthly OAS benefit is around $735 for those aged 65–74 and increases to about $808 for people older than 75. These are the changes that have turned waiting till later in life a canny play. On the whole, this and the ability to delay CPP mean Canadians have much more control over timing and income amounts than they once had.

Department Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Article On Say Goodbye to Retiring at 65 Country Canada Eligibility Contributors aged between 60 to 70 years Amount As per eligibility Payment Mode Direct Deposits and Paper Checks Payment Schedule Monthly Category Canada News Official Website Canada.ca

Eligibility for CPP and OAS Delayed Enhancements

Any contributor between 60 to 70 years of age, having enough working years and contributions.

For those 65 and older who meet the residency rules. A BONUS applies at or after 75.

Need to have $3,500 or more of earnings for the year, and contributions must have been made to the Year’s Maximum Pensionable Earnings (YMPE).

Needs a minimum of 10 years of Canadian residency after the age of 18 for partial benefits, and 40 years for full benefits.

If you are collecting CPP while working from 60–65, you still need to keep contributing. There is, however, an option to keep paying this 65-70 for extra CPP credits.

OAS at 75

OAS, which most people start receiving at 65, is boosted by 10 per cent for seniors who are 75 and older on the logic that as people age, they consume more of the services that OAS helps pay for. For instance, if you are 65-74 and your monthly benefit checks amount to $735, they generally will increase to around $808 after you turn 75. The increase is permanent, so long-run income is much better.

Those waiting until age 70 to take CPP see the enhanced income combined with OAS, providing an added dimension of retirement stability. This approach also dovetails with increasing life expectancy at 75, many will expect to live 10 to 15 years more, so the extra income is meaningful.

Working Longer and Its Impact on CPP Contribution and Benefits

For those who are still working but already collecting CPP, contributions still count. Between 60 and 65, contributors pay the full CPP rate. The choice between paying and not paying is between 65 and 70. These contributions accumulate pension rights, adding on to that 0.7% boost a retiree can garner down the road.

Even if the contributor is working when CPP is received, they can always defer taking CPP until age 70 to maximize the benefit while minimizing the taxes they would have paid on the retirement income. This flexibility allows individuals to have the flexibility to continue to work economically without being penalized by their income and enhances lifetime CPP benefits.

Demographics and the Emergence of Late Retirement

People are having fewer children and living longer, which strains social safety nets. There are now fewer workers for each retiree, and governments look at increasing the age of regular retirement. One think tank recommended raising the default CPP age to 67.

Many Canadians are already working beyond 65, and about 20% in recent years, up from 10% two decades ago. Longer life results in longer saving, or longer deferrals of benefits, to prevent people from running out of money in later life.

