Private Pension Plans in Spain: What Are Your Options?

The necessary social security contributions made by all Spanish fund public healthcare, education, and, of course, retirement savings. Receiving your pension will be easy if you have lived in Spain your entire life. Spain’s state pension is administered by the Ministry of Inclusion, Security, and Migration (Ministerio de Inclusion, Seguridad Social y Migraciones).

In comparison to the global OECD average of 8.2%, the government spends approximately 11.4% of GDP on pensions. A private pension is funded by contributions from about 45% of Spanish citizens. Someone from another Western, possibly non-Latin nation might find this to be surprisingly low. Read the following post to know more about the private pension plan in Spain.

Private Pension Plans in Spain

From 2021 onwards, Spain will only cover a meagre €2,000 in tax relief on private pension payments, down from a low €8,000. The Social Security system in Spain includes the state pension plan. In Spain, pensions can be classified as either contributory or non-contributory. Through payroll taxes on salaries, the pension system is funded. In the program, businesses are required to contribute the equivalent of 23.6% of an employee’s wage, while employees contribute 4.7% of their compensation. Non-contributory means-tested pensions are intended for the disabled and low-income households. During their employment, beneficiaries must not have been Social Security contributors.

Individual pensions and collective pensions (which are separated into associative and business schemes) make up the majority of private pensions in Spain. One or both categories cover about half of the population. Private plans were established in June 1987 under the Law on Pension Plans and Funds, and as of 2010, their assets accounted for 7% of GDP. People can donate up to €8,000 annually to either communal or individual programs without paying income tax thanks to tax subsidies. By 2009, about 2 million people were protected by workplace pension plans, while about 8 million people had separate pension plans. While the assets of company funds were approximately 3 billion euros, those of individual funds totaled almost 53 billion euros.

Spain’s Private Pension 2025 Overview

Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration
Year 2025
Official Portal segurosypensionesparatodos

What is Private Pension plans?

Private retirement savings programs, commonly known as individual pension plans, are optional in Spain. A contribution cap of €10,000 or 30% of one’s yearly earnings, whichever is smaller, can be made by individuals to augment their state pension. Flexible withdrawals and tax savings are only two of the many advantages that these programs provide. People make the choice to take part in and contribute to these plans. You can save money by lowering your taxable income through tax-deductible contributions.

Various advantages are available in private pension plans, such as the flexibility to transfer funds, flexible withdrawals, and appealing investment possibilities. People can choose their investing plan and risk tolerance with these, which are the most popular kind. firms may contribute to their employees’ pensions under company-sponsored plans offered by some firms.

What is Eligibility to receive Private Pension Plans?

To receive the private pension plan in Spain, individuals must fulfill the following eligibility requirements, those who will fulfill it will be able to apply for the private pension plans via their company or by insurance agency.

You must be 65 years old to apply for the private pension.

Must have residency in Spain for 10 years.

Last 2 years required to be following and directly previous the date of application.

Should have annual income below the income criteria €7,905.80 for 2025.

Spain’s Private Pension 2025 Amount

In Spain, the private pension amount will be influenced by the revaluation of contributory pensions with a 2.8% increase. The minimum pension rise above the average 2.8 rise reaching 3,267 euros. Companies offers private pension plan to their employees and their made contribution through their salary to receive a good amount after their retirement.

Spain does not have any legislation that specifically regulate private or occupational pensions; they are voluntary. Companies are in charge of setting the terms and rates for occupational pension plans. Individuals can select private pensions according to their needs, budget, and financial plans, offering a variety of perks and conditions.

How to Apply for Spain’s Private Pension Plan?

To apply for the private pension plan Spain, individuals are suggested to contact their bank and insurance company. Choose the insurance plan which suits your retirement. Arrange the meeting with the provider or apply online if possible. Submit the application form with necessary details: tax details, NIE and sign the contract to begin the contribution under the scheme. For more details about the private pension plan in Spain, you can visit the Social Security office or insurance company.