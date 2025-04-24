IMSERSO Disability Pension – €12,000 Eligibility & Payment Dates

The Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (IMSERSO) is a government agency in Spain that is in charge of managing non-contributory social services that supplement the benefits of the Social Security System, such as retirement and disability pensions, and exercising the General State Administration’s authority in matters about the elderly and dependent children.

It is classified as a “Management Entity of the Social Security” (IMSERSO). Despite the wide range of services the Institute offers, its tourism and social tourism programs for the elderly are its most well-known offerings. Andorra, Portugal, and Spain are the primary travel locations that IMSERSO arranges. In March 2019, the Institute served about 1.1 million individuals.

IMSERSO Disability Pension 2025

Before the Institute’s establishment, there was a system of social services and protection with few advantages, no specialized organizations or staff, and a strong connection to the private and religious spheres. The IMSERSO was established in 1978 as INSERSO, taking over the responsibilities of the Pension Assistance Service (SAP) and the Recovery and Rehabilitation Service for the Physically and Psychically Handicapped of the Social Security (SEREM). Many of the social assistance abilities have been dispersed since their inception, with the establishment of area social services in 1988 and local services in 1985. The IMSERSO relocated its Residential Centers and Pensioners’ Homes to the Spanish provinces during this time.

The IMSERSO offers financial aid to Spain residents with disabilities via a non-contributory pension. Eligible citizens can get €11,858.70 yearly. The department will distribute over 14 payments among the eligible citizens. Residents who have 65% or more disability can apply for it. If you wish to collect the disability pension amount through the institute, you’re required to fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the IMSERSO. In this post, I have mentioned the IMSERSO Disability Pension 2025 Eligibility Criteria, benefit amount, & how you can apply for it. Read the entire post to know further details about this topic.

Disability Pension by IMSERSO 2025 Overview

Post Title IMSERSO Disability Pension 2025 Institute name Institute for Older People and Social Services/ Instituto de Mayores y Servicios Sociales Beneficiary Eligible Citizens Benefit Amount Mentioned below Year 2025 Category Finance Official Portal imserso.es

Who qualifies for the IMSERSO Disability Pension 2025?

These pensions are planned for people in need of money, but who haven’t made enough contributions to be eligible for contributory pensions. Applicants must fulfill the following requirements to be qualified for the non-contributory disability pension in 2025:

Age range: 18 to 64 years.

18 to 64 years. Residency: Two continuous years before the application, and at least five years of legal residency in Spain.

Two continuous years before the application, and at least five years of legal residency in Spain. Disability: a 65% or greater certified disability level. Income: less than €7,905.80 per year.



IMSERSO Disability Pension 2025 Amount

For 2025, the non-contributory disability pension will typically be paid out in 14 installments of €7,905.80 (12 monthly payments + two additional payments). An extra €3,952.90 is given to people who need help from someone else with everyday tasks and have a disability rating of 75% or above. With each of the 14 payments totaling about €847.05, the annual pension now stands at €11,858.70. In addition, IMSERSO provides pension beneficiaries who rent their homes with an annual rental premium of €525. To help with housing expenses, this sum is added to the normal pension instalments.

Disabled citizens are required to fulfill the eligibility criteria to receive the disability benefits pension amount. With the help of the amount, the disabled citizens can manage their financial expenses in the High cost of living. They will be able to manage their rent, clothing, and grocery expenses without any financial compromises. The disability amount will be based on your disability ratio.

How to Apply for Disability Pension 2025?

You have the option of applying directly via IMSERSO or the social services offices of your autonomous community for the non-contributory disability pension. Usually, a documented disability assessment, evidence of identity, proof of residency, and proof of income are required documentation. For people with disabilities who have low incomes and haven’t made enough contributions to be eligible for contributory pensions, Spain’s IMSERSO offers this financial assistance.

For assistance with the application procedure, you can get in touch with IMSERSO directly or ask for assistance via the social services office in your autonomous community. Additional benefits, such as the €525 yearly rental supplement, may also be available to recipients. Other non-contributory pensions, however, cannot be used with this one. Applicants are advised to submit a correct & complete application form and do not miss any vital info, because this may lead to rejection or delay in the process. For more queries, you can visit the authorized portal of IMSERSO i.e. imserso.es.

What documents are mandatory for the IMSERSO Disability Pension Application 2025?

Depending on the Autonomous Community, different documentation may be needed in Spain to be recognized as disabled. Generally speaking, the following documents are necessary: